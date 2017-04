This Bank Holiday Monday, get on your bike and head to the Pineham BMX track for MK BMX’s open day.

Thanks to the Parks Trust and JB Extreme, the track is getting a complete make over and being brought bang-up to date.

Olympian Shanaze Reade will be on hand to official re-open the track, as well as being on hand to help youngsters get to grips with their bikes.

There are events on all day from 9-5pm and full details are online at www.mkbmx.org/mkopen