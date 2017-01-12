Get on your bike at MK BMX open day

Youngsters from all over Milton Keynes will be able to improve their pedal power later this month when MK BMX hosts their open day.

As part of the MK50 celebrations, the club will be welcoming riders from 18 months old to 11-year-old to their Pineham circuit to get to grips with riding safety.

For more inexperienced riders, just getting to grips with their first bikes, the club has balance bikes - without pedals - to get to grips with, taking on a series of obstacles and receiving a medal at the end.

For those who can ride, a GoRide coach will be on hand to give out racing tips and advice on how to take on the obstacles.

The open day takes place at the Pineham track on Saturday January 21 from 10am until 1pm.