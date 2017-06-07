Mendes is the man as he dominates Norwich

Luke Mendes starred for MK BMX as he dominated riders much older than him to claim victory in the Summer Series in Norwich.

The 14-year-old was competing in the 17+ category, and beat all comers as he conquered in all his motos and the A final.

Luke will be representing Great Britain in the BMX World Championship, Rock Hill, USA, in July and is looking in good form after recovering from a series of injuries over the last 18 months.

Spencer Cremin also had a good day of racing and finished third overall in the 17 + category.

Sam Pattinson and George Stride also rode well for MK in the age 14 category coming second and fourth respectively in their A final.

The Putland family; Darren, Owen and Harvey were celebrating today, as they all made the A Finals with third, fourth and fifth place finishes.

Movice rider Theo Alexander had a solid days racing coming second in all his motos and in the final. The competitor who beat him was twice his size, so second place was a great achievement.

Danny Pattinson and Elliot Lee (age 10 category) were both on good form and achieved an A final slot as did Max Walsham, racing in the age 9 category.