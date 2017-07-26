Murphy makes the break to land National cycling title

Lauren Murphy powered to victory at the first ever standalone National Junior Womens’ Road Race Championship in Wallingford.

The former Team Milton Keynes racer, now wearing Liv - Epic Coaching colours, took the win in convincing style after spending more than half the race alone in front of the field of more than 50 riders.

Murphy made the decisive move on Flint Hill which ramped up to a maximum of 17 per cent and with over an hour of the race remaining, she found herself alone sooner than planned.

“My plan going into the race was to attack early on and hopefully form a small group,” said Murphy afterwards. “Then to get away by myself later on. I just didn’t expect the peloton to allow me get away so early and alone.”

Murphy build a gap to almost two minutes between her and the rest of the field. Putting everything into her ride, she finished a minute and a half ahead of the peloton.

She added: “It was definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done, both physically and mentally, but the reward of crossing the line and being crowned national champion made every part of it worth it.”