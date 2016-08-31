Riley can’t wait for the School Games

Cyclist Riley Searle will represent England Central at the 2016 School Games.

The 14-year-old will join 1,600 other athletes across 12 sports to be competing at Loughborough University this weekend.

Previous competitors include Olympic gold medallist and world-record breaking swimmer Adam Peaty, Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

Athletes will will live within the Olympic-style Athletes’ Village, attend spectacular opening and closing ceremonies and perform in front of a crowd of thousands.

Riley, who trains at Corley Cycles, said: “I’m excited, this is such a great opportunity. This should provide for a great experience.”