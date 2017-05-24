Teams well-placed to take Tour Series crowns

With just a week’s racing to go in this year’s Tour Series, Drops Cycling Team and Madison-Genesis are sitting at the top of the men’s and women’s Team competitions.

For Drops, the aim this year has always been to compete for and win the Team completion - something they missed out on in the debut season last year in just the final few metres of racing.

Although an individual win eluded them last week, consistent, their team based performances mean that at the end of the racing in Bath on Saturday evening they lead the women’s Team coopetition by 51 points.

In the men’s series, Madison-Genesis remain at the top of the team leader board although in equal first place with their long-term competitors JLT Condor.

Such is the closeness of the competition between the two teams, these are exactly the same positions they held at the end of the first week.

The final round of the series takes place in Stevenage this weekend.