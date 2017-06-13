Zara aims for a top 10 ranking after fine finish in Manchester

Some of the UK’s top BMX riders were in action in Manchester over the weekend, and the MK BMX team were rubbing shoulders with the best of them.

On Sunday Zara Lachlan achieved her highest result in this national series of fourth place overall.

Zara is currently national number 13, for the age 14 female category, based on last years results, and this year she is improving on her current National Ranking, and is aiming for the top 10.

Luke Mendes had another great result today, although his semi-final didn’t quite go to plan, as he had a bad start, but he managed to make up enough places to get in the main final in his age group once again.

For the final he managed to put in his best lap of the weekend, running in second for most of the lap and just losing out over the finish line, picking up a third place podium spot.

Finley Davies had a disappointing weekend after flying in most of his motos he ended up crashing at crucial points keeping him out of the A finals where he’s now used to competing.

However, another great achievement of the weekend was Jay Heath (age 14) qualifying for his first National Semi final.

>> For more on MK BMX, visit www.mkbmx.org