Defending their title will be the primary goal for Wolves on eve of new season

Winning the championship is one thing, defending it is quite another, but that’s the aim for MK Wolves this season.

Having won the East Region Division 1 crown last time out, Wolves are looking to make it two in a row, and got off to a brilliant start on Saturday, but left it desperately late against Luton Vipers in their final pre-season friendly before the new season begins.

MK Wolves vs Luton Vipers

Trailing heading into the final five minutes, Wolves scored twice but still needed a Scott Aspinall kick at the death to overcome the Vipers 34-32 at Emerson Valley.

“It was a bit too close for comfort, but it was great to win,” said winger Kelvin Dwumfuo afterwards. “But after a bit of pre-match trash talking between the two sides, we weren’t going to be beaten, and we kept on fighting until the death.”

Vipers are a new member of the league, and will be out to topple Wolves from their perch this season.

But while they’ll be the big scalp everyone in the division will be looking to claim all season, Dwumfuo believes Wolves have plenty of talent to retain their title.

He said: “We don’t want to be the guys who can’t defend their title.

“We want to keep winning, we want to be the strongest team in the area.

“We’ve got a lot of talented players in the squad, we’re a great group of friends off the field, and we believe we’ve got what it takes to retain our title.”