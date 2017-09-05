Emily crowned Bucks county champion

Young tennis ace Emily Marshall has been crowned U9s Bucks County Champion after winning in High Wycombe.

The nine-year-old, who trains at Stony Stratford Tennis Club, improved on her runners-up spot in the U8s last year, beating Robyn Went two sets to one in the final.

Emily’s coach John Cavill said: “This is a huge achievement for Emily and it shows that hard work and a love for the game can take you all the way.”