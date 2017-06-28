Ben Chilwell’s U21 dream ends with penalty defeat

Ben Chilwell converted his penalty in the shoot-out, but England U21s lost out on penalties to Germany in the semi-finals of the European Championships on Tuesday night.

The Leicester City full-back, who grew up in Milton Keynes, started every game for Aidy Boothroyd’s side in the tournament on their way to the semi-finals.

Former MK Dons loanee Lewis Baker also started every game, and he too converted his spot-kick during the shoot-out.

The semi-final itself was a thriller. Stefan Kuntz’s side took the lead after 35 minutes courtesy of a Davie Selke header.

But Chilwell’s Leicester team-mate Demarai Gray equalised just before half time.

Tammy Abraham them fired the young Lions ahead five minutes after the break, but the lead wouldn’t last, with Felix Platte equalising midway through the second half.

Missed penalties from Abraham and Nathan Redmond then sent Germany through.