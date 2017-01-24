Boss Darren Lynch cannot wait for the biggest game in Swans’ history

Newport Pagnell Town are just three wins away from a day out at Wembley Stadium.

The Swans take on Sunderland RCA in the fifth round of the FA Vase at Willen Road on Saturday - the furthest the club have ever been in the competition.

“It’s the biggest game in the club’s history, without a doubt,” said manager Darren Lynch, who had a successful playing career with the club.

“We have never reached this stage in the Vase before, so it’s a really massive achievement.

“I had a great playing career here, so I’ll just leave it to my lads to go out there and take all the credit, but if we do win on Saturday, it will be the highlight of my career.”

Having never played Sunderland RCA before, Lynch has been working hard to find out as much as he can on this weekend’s opponents.

And he believes his side go into the game as underdogs.

He said: “We have done a bit of research on them, I’ve had a few reports send down from other clubs who have played them, and we’re going into the game as underdogs.

“To be honest, no-one expected us to get past Peterborough Sports in the last round, but anything can happen in Cup competitions and I think the lads thrive off that.”

“We are a tough team to beat at home though, and since I took over, I’ve tried to make Willen Road a bit of a fortress for us which we couldn’t do in previous years.”

READ MORE: Newport Pagnell Town's poor form at Yaxley continues