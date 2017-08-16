Clean Slate let slip half time lead

Have your say

Clean Slate squandered a 2-0 half time advantage to lose 3-2 to Aston Clinton in SSML Division 2 on Saturday.

Ikenna King fired Slate in front 10 minutes before the break, before Erind Hoxha doubled the advantage five minutes later.

But a second half brace from Lewis Workman (pictured) and Alex McGowan secured all three points for Aston Clinton.

Old Bradwell lost their first game of the season on Tuesday night as they went down 3-2 to Mursley United.

They sit third after four matches, having drawn 2-2 with Amersham Town on Saturday.

Loughton Manor are up to fourth after beating Tring Corinthians 3-2.

Braces for Josh Douglas-Smith and Demarlo Smith helped MK Gallacticos to a 5-0 win over Pitstone & Ivinghoe on Saturday. Cabdol Mahmood scored the other.

But it was bad news for Unite MK who were hammered 6-1 by AFC Southgate.