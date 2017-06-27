Darren Lynch restored as Newport Pagnell Town boss after resignation

Darren Lynch has returned to the helm of Newport Pagnell Town after resigning nearly two weeks ago.

Lynch ended his tenure in charge after a strong FA Vase run, one which saw them reach the quarter finals of the competition before losing to South Shields, who went on to win the tournament in May.

Lynch told the Citizen last week the club failed to match his ambitions for the forthcoming season, forcing him to part company with the Swans.

“It’s sad it has ended like this,” said Lynch.

However, on Tuesday morning, the club confirmed Lynch, who joined the club as a youngster, will be back in charge next season after all.

A statement put out by Newport Pagnell Town on Tuesday read: “The chairman and Head of Football are pleased to announce Darren Lynch will return as first team manager for the coming season.

“We are looking forward to a successful and exciting season.”