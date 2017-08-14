Drew's double isn't enough to guide Olney Town past Thrapston

Have your say

Olney Town let slip a half time lead as they went down 3-2 at home to Thrapston Town on Saturday.

Having won their opening fixture last week 5-1 against Melton Town, there was once again a glut of goals at East Street.

And the scoring started just two minutes in. Having already hit the bar inside the opening minute, Dave Goodman found the top corner to give the visitors the lead.

Thrapston could have been high and dry in the opening half, but Olney keeper Josh McAdoo pulled off an excellent save to deny Cory James before Jedd Whiteman thumped a penalty against the crossbar.

But 10 minutes before half time, Olney would find their feet and in fact snatch the lead, courtesy of Drew Mitten.

He intercepted a poor free kick from Thrapston keeper Liam Fox to tap into the empty net to equalise before firing home a penalty four minutes later.

Just before the hourmark, Thrapston were level when Liam Hanley converted a wayward overhead kick.

And they secured all three points when Wayne Brown headed past McAdoo midway through the half.

The result sees Town drop to ninth after two games, and face Lutterworth Athletic at home on Saturday.