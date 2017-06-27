England boss Gareth Southgate delighted for Woburn and Wavendon FC

Woburn and Wavendon FC are celebrating after being awarded a £3,000 Grow the Game grant, something that has attracted praise from England Manager Gareth Southgate.

The grant, which will provide a boost to grassroots football in Milton Keynes and Central Bedfordshire, has paved the way for the Club to launch and develop both a Under 9 Lionesses (girls team) and Disability Team for 7-12 year olds.

England Men’s Senior Manager and Football Foundation Ambassador, Gareth Southgate, said: “I am so pleased that Woburn and Wavendon has secured this Grow the Game grant. The club has worked very hard with the FA and the Football Foundation to get more local people playing football so that they can enjoy the many physical and mental benefits that come with playing regular sport.

“Grow the Game is mainly funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation. This is money that is flowing from the very top of the game down to the lowest levels, to help clubs at the grassroots to bear the cost of starting up a new team, whether it be for a new kit, pitch hire or sending volunteers on FA accredited coaching courses.”

Grow the Game is a £2.5m programme funded by The FA and the Football Foundation. It awards grants to grassroots football clubs that wish to create new teams, especially amongst under-represented groups.

An additional £1,500 is available to help FA-affiliated clubs with the cost of creating a new team, which might include the cost FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; and even football kit and equipment.

Robert Hill, Woburn and Wavendon FC Chairman, said: “I’m really delighted that the club has received this endorsement and backing to deliver two hugely important areas of development for our club.

"This will allow us to build on the incredibly Lionesses side of the club, and forge a new frontier into disability football”