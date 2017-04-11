England's perfect Euro 2017 prep complete with Austria win in Milton Keynes

England Women cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Austria at Stadium MK on Monday night in their final game on home soil before heading to Euro 2017.

More than 6,500 fans were inside the home of MK Dons to watch goals from Ellen White, Lucy Bronze and Isobel Christiansen put the result beyond the visitors.

White's opener came after just six minutes, heading home Christiansen's cross. The Manchester City midfielder then hit the bar to allow Bronze a simple tap in on 66 minutes before she got her reward in the closing stages, getting the final touch to put the third past Austrian keeper Manuela Zinsberger.

England's first game in Euro 2017 is 14 weeks away.