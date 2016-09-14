Fazel’s spot on as Town hit top spot

A stoppage time winner from Fazel Koriya send Newport Pagnell Town to the top of UCL Premier Division as they beat Cogenhoe United 2-1 on Tuesday night.

In form Dom Lawless opened the scoring after 36 minutes, but the Cooks equalised shortly before the interval from the penalty spot.

But try as they might, Newport couldn’t find a way past keeper Osbourne until stoppage time, when Koriya was upended in the penalty area.

Dusting himself off, he converted the decisive spot kick to regain top spot.

Swans travel to Peterborough Sports on Saturday.