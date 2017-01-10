Fields brace keeps New Bradwell in the hunt

New Bradwell remain in the SSML Division 2 chasing pack after beating Tring Corinthians 2-0 at the weekend.

A Stacey Fields brace helped Craig Bicknell’s side past the midtable Corinthians to stay fifth in the table, within a point of third.

Result of the day went to MK Gallacticos, who crushed bottom club Clean Slate 8-1, with Christopher Wreh scoring a hat-trick for the home side.

Loughton Manor ran out 2-0 winners against St Neots Town Reserves, while Old Bradwell and Thame Rangers shared a nine goal-fest, but Old Bradwell came out on the wrong end of the 6-3 scoreline, meaning Manor get the jump on them in the table, climbing in to 10th.