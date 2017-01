Olney Town moved up to second in UCL Division 1 after a crushing 5-0 win over Bourne Town.

The Nurserymen were three up at the interval, thanks to Nick Bines’ opener and a double from Jordan Appleton.

The second half played out comfortably for the home side, but two goals in stoppage time from substitutes Jamie Clarke and Aaron Murrell completed the rout.

This Saturday, Olney take on Holbeach in the League Cup quarter final.