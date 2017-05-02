Five-star Olney lift the Bucks Senior Cup

Olney Town thrashed Winslow United 5-2 to lift the Buckingham Senior Charity Cup on Bank Holiday Monday.

Nick Bines fired the Nurserymen into an early lead before Jordan Appleton doubled their advantage.

Ben Bines pulled one back for Winslow before half time, but Rob MacDonald made it 3-1 just after the restart.

Nick Farrow threatened to make it a nervy finale for Olney when he converted a penalty with 11 minutes to go to make it 3-2.

But two goals in as many minutes from a Sam Parish penalty and a second strike from Appleton made sure of the win for Neil Griffiths’ side.