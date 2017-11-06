GALLERY: Newport beat Yaxley to move within touching distance of the top

Newport Pagnell Town could go top of the league tomorrow night (Tuesday) after they closed the gap to leaders Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.

Fazal Koriya and Adam Pryke were the scorers at Willen Road when they beat Yaxley 2-1 to move within two points of the pace setters, who themselves dropped points in a 1-1 draw at home to Holbeach United.

UCL PREMIER DIVISION TABLE

The game was end-to-end from the opening whistle. The visitors should have taken the lead as early as the third minute when Swans keeper Mark Osbourne was left short, and Phil Stebbing took the ball around him, but he fired wide of the mark. Newport then had the ball in the net when Luke Emery found Koriya to head home, but he was deemed offside.

The game continued to ebb and flow, but Yaxley eventually made the breakthrough six minutes before the half time whistle. Lively winger Matt Sparrow fizzed in a cross which evaded the Newport defence, and Stebbing was on hand to poke home at the far post.

But Darren Lynch's side bounced back immediately, as Taylor Orosz burst into the area and was shoved to the ground, earning his side a penalty. Koriya duly slotted the penalty home pat Aaron Butcher to level things up at the break.

And Newport took the lead on 63 minutes, and Koriya was at the heart of it, crossing for Adam Pryke to head the Swans ahead.

With the wind in their sails, Harry Stratton and Emery combined only to see the Yaxley keeper tip the latter's effort around the post as Newport cruised to victory.

On Tuesday night, they could take over top spot when they travel to Desborough Town, while Leicester Nirvana take on Harborough Town.