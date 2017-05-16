Goal-fest on the final day of SSML Division 2

With the curtain falling on another SSML Division 2 season, the goal-scorers were in no mood to go into the summer break quietly as there were goals galore in the final games.

MK Gallacticos secured fifth in the table with a 5-1 thumping of Aston Clinton. Mohammed Omar bagged brace, while David Alavarez, Mohammed Ahmed and James Saunders completed the scoring.

Old Bradwell claimed sixth with a 4-2 win over Amersham.

United’s win meant New Bradwell St Peter would have to settle for seventh spot, after getting a 5-1 punishing at the hands of second placed Totternhoe.

Loughton Manor finished eighth, level on points with St Peter, after beating Tring Town 3-1, thanks to Ricki Wigg-Booden’s double and a Matt Line strike.

Clean Slate finished bottom after a 6-1 beating from St Neots Reserves.