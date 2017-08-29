Goals galore in games with Gallacticos

MK Gallacticos have been amongst the recently, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for them in SSML Division 2.

While they shared the points with Grendon Rangers on Bank Holiday Monday with a 4-4 draw, they were on the wrong end of a 10-1 hiding on Saturday against AFC Southgate, falling to 10th in the table.

Clean Slatewon their first game of the season on Saturday, beating Tring Corinthians 2-1, but lost 2-0 to Mursley United on Monday.

Unite MK are up to sixth in the table after beating Tring Town AFC 2-0, while Loughton Manor and Old Bradwell United shared the points in a 1-1 draw on Monday.