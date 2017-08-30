Hip-hip four-Wreh as Chris downs Burton Park Wanderers

Chris Wreh scored four times as Newport Pagnell cruised through the Preliminary Round of the UCL Knockout Cup with a routine 7-0 win over Burton Park Wanderers on Tuesday night.

After beating Kirby Muxloe 4-3 at Willen Road on Saturday in the league, they went into the cup clash full of confidence.

Chris Wreh

And it took Wreh just two minutes to open the scoring, before Jordan Spruce and Fazal Koriya made it 3-0 by the half hour.

Wreh scored in first half stoppage time and completed his hat-trick four minutes into the second half, before adding a fourth on 67 minutes. Taylor Orsoz made it 7-0 in the last minute.

Orsoz opened the scoring at Willen Road on Saturday too, but the 4-3 scoreline would imply the game was much closer than it really was. The Swans took a 4-0 lead going into the break before letting it slip in the second period.

Josh Winters made it 2-0 after 27 minutes before a Josh Liversedge brace put the game seemingly beyond Kirby's reach.

But second half strikes from Aiden Black and Daniel Agar dampened the blow for the visitors, and Agar's second six minutes from time threatened to make it points dropped for the Darren Lynch's men, but they held on to maintain their 100 per cent league record.