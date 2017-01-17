Join in with Jack Collison’s Soccer School

Former Welsh international Jack Collison may have retired from playing, but that hasn’t stopped him from passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

Next month, the 27-year-old will be hosting a half-term soccer school at Elizabeth Woodville School in Deanshanger for youngsters aged 5-16.

“It is fantastic to be able to provide high quality and very professionally run camps to as many children as possible and keeping the kids active during their half term,” said Collison.

“We not only look for the children to have fun playing the beautiful game but also build confidence and come away from it with some memories that last a lifetime.”

For more info or to book a spot, visit www.jackcollisonsoccerschool.com