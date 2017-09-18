Late Winslow trio sends Olney out of the Cup

Three goals in the last twelve minutes saw Winslow United beat Olney Town 5-2 to head into the next round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy on Saturday.

The home side took the lead in the 17th minute when Kevin Owusu fired home before Aaron King latched onto a through ball and drilled in the equaliser just sixty seconds later.

Winslow went ahead when Danny Gordon bundled in a corner at the near post in the 24th minute.

Owusu scored his and his side's second when he controlled a cross at the far post before his right-footed effort put Olney back on level terms.

The game stayed level at 2-2 until 12 minutes from the end of normal time with both sides pushing for victory in the heavy rain.

The visitors regained the lead when Mark Tattum's curling left-foot shot dipped into the top corner of the net giving Olney goalkeeper Josh McAdoo no chance of stopping.

Keith Williams went close for Olney as he flicked the ball up with his back to goal on the edge of the area, turned, and hit a looping shot which crashed off the crossbar.

Substitute Sean Coles, who gave the visitors an impact from the bench, shot low past McAdoo from eight yards out on 84 minutes to increase United's lead.

United wrapped up the game in injury-time as Coles run at the home defence, shrugged of the challenge of Luca Seminerio on the edge of the box before rounding McAdoo to side-foot into an empty net and take his side into the next round.