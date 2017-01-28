Lawless makes history as Newport Pagnell Town book FA Vase quarter final spot

Dom Lawless scored in extra time as Newport Pagnell Town won the biggest game in their history, booking with it a spot in the quarter finals of the FA Vase.

Lawless netted in the eighth minute of extra time in a dramatic 3-2 win over Sunderland RCA at Willen Road, but the fact that the game even went to extra time had an air of fairytale.

Sunderland were heavy favourites to go through, and led 2-0 at interval as Colin Larkin and Steve Callen put the visitors in a commanding position.

But Newport, in front of a record 764 fans, weren't ready to go out without a fight and got their challenge back on track with 21 minutes to go when Darryl Smith pulled one back for the Swans.

Try as they might though, Darren Lynch's side couldn't find an equaliser, despite having an effort chalked off for offside.

Six minutes into stoppage time though, Adam Pryke came up with the dramatic equaliser to send the tie to extra time.

Newport Pagnell vs Sunderland RCA

Lawless then scored his 24th goal of the season eight minutes into extra time as Newport Pagnell completed a remarkable turnaround which sees them into the last eight of the FA Vase.