Little bags a hat-trick as Unite MK climb the table

A Luke Little hat-trick helped fire Unite MK to a fine 4-1 win over The 61FC (Luton) to go fifth in SML Division 2.

Little's trio was added to by Karl Ainsley to complete the rout and keep Unite within four points of leaders Park View.

It was bad news for MK Gallacticos though, who remained involved in the goals but suffered defeat against Aston Clinton. Gallacticos, who have seen 35 goals scored both for and against in their last six games, suffered a first half collapse against Aston Clinton, going 4-0 down at the interval before eventually losing 5-1. Ryan Smith scored the only goal for Gallacticos as they fell to eighth.

Loughton Manor are 10th after losing a seven-goal thriller with Mursley United 4-3, while Clean Slate are second from bottom after losing 2-0 to Amersham Town.