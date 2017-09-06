Liversedge trio keeps Newport unbeaten

An 18-minute hat-trick from Tom Liversedge helped extend Newport Pagnell Town’s undefeated start to the UCL Premier Division season on Saturday as they beat Peterborough Northern Star 4-1 at Willen Road.

Despite having played nearly half the games of some of the teams around them, Darren Lynch’s men are well placed in the table.

Few could have predicted the turnaround of events in the second half at Willen Road on Saturday though, as Newport and Peterborough played out a goal-less opening 45 minutes.

But just two minutes after the restart, Taylor Orosz fired Newport into the lead.

The opener sparked a hectic period in the game which saw four goals in 19 minutes.

Liversedge got his first on 50 minutes before Northern Star pulled one back nine minutes later.

Liversedge restored Newport’s two goal advantage two minutes later, before completing his hat-trick in the 68th minute to make it 4-1.

While Ollie Wilkinson was sent off late in the day, Newport held on to take the victory.

In SSML Division 2, MK Gallacticos’ up-and-down season continued on Tuesday night wit ha 4-2 defeat at the hands of Cockfosters as they fell to eighth in the table. Loughton Manor sit 10th after losing 2-1 to Edgware Town.

Unite MK however are up to fourth spot after a consummate 4-0 win over Berkhamsted Raiders on Saturday, while Old Bradwell beat Rayners Lane 4-1 on Tuesday to move up to seventh.

Clean Slate though were well beaten 8-2 by Harefield United and are 14th.