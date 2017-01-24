Added intensity under Neilson has helped Dons turn a corner

They may be training longer, earlier and more often, but Ed Upson says the MK Dons players are loving life under Robbie Neilson.

Upson has been a regular in the side since signing for Dons under Karl Robinson in the summer, initially playing alongside Darren Potter in the heart of the midfield.

But since Neilson’s arrival, the 27-year-old has been given a higher position as the new boss tinkers with the formation to find the right balance.

With a new training schedule, meaning the players train on Sundays now, and earlier starts to the working day, Upson says the players are beginning to thrive under Neilson’s watch.

“Different managers have different structures,” he said.

“We come in earlier and leave a bit later, and it is working. It’s upping the intensity.

“He has been great with us since he arrived. He has been a huge boost for us, having him here, and we all want to work for him, as he does for us.

“I absolutely love it here. I love the style and everything about the club. It’s a big club and we’re going places. We deserve to be a lot higher.”

Now 16th in League 1 and five points clear of the drop zone, Upson feels Dons should be looking up the table again, and feels the influence of Neilson has been a catalyst in Dons turning a corner.

He added: “We’ve always had a good team spirit, perhaps we just needed a little something to get us going. We feel we’re in a good place and with a bit of a run, who knows where we could end up.”