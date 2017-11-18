Agard doubles up with first goals of the season to secure dramatic draw for MK Dons

Kieran Agard scored twice, including a dramatic late penalty, to secure a 2-2 draw for MK Dons in a thrilling clash at high-flying Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Dons were second best for long periods of the game, and after a late own goal from Scott Golbourne they looked to be heading for a 2-1 defeat.

But with the clock ticking into the first minute of time added on at the end of the 90, Peter Pawlett was fouled in the area and second-half substitute Agard kept his cool to hammer home and secure a share of the spoils for the Dons.

Josh Magennis had headed Karl Robinson’s Charlton into an early lead, and the south Londoners wasted series of other chances before Agard levelled on 63 minutes.

Golbourne’s 87th-minute own goal looked to have condemned Robbie Neilson’s team to defeat, but Agard had other ideas.

Dons suffered a terrible start to the afternoon, and were 1-0 down inside six minutes.

Josh Magennis was the scorer, heading home from close range after a cross by Jake Forster-Caskey.

The home side then went close to extending their lead, but Ahmed Kashi’s left foot shot from outside the box flew wide of the left-hand post.

Charlton were dominating things, and on 20 minutes Lee Nicholls was forced to save an effort from Ricky Holmes, before the Dons eventually registered a serious attempt on goal.

Chuks Aneke was the man with the shot, but the ball went wide.

Charlton hit back immediately, with Naby Sarr seeing his effort saved by Nichools, before the woodwork came to the Dons rescue on 26 minutes, Forster-Caskey rattling the post with a shot from outside the penalty area.

The home side continued to look the more dangerous, but failed to add to their tally, while the Dons failed to register an attempt on target in a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

Three minutes into the second period, Nicholls produced an superb stop to deny Mark Marshall, and on 58 minutes Agard was introduced into the action, with almost instant results.

Just five minutes agter coming on the 28-year-old climbed at the far post to head home Golbourne’s cross - it was Agard’s first goal of the season.

The game was then played out in an end-to-end fashion, with both sides creating and spurning chances, before Charlton regained their lead with three minutes remaining.

Tariqe Fosu crossed the ball, and Golbourne sent his clearance into his own net.

Neilson threw his men forwarded for the dying minutes and in stoppage time the visitors were awarded a penalty by referee Andy Woolmer after Pawlett was tripped in the box.

With the pressure on, Agard stepped up to take the penalty and fired the ball into the top left-hand corner of the net to make it 2-2.

Teams

Charlton: Amos, Solly, Konsa, Sarr, Dasilva, Kashi, Forster-Caskey, Holmes, Reeves, Marshall, Magennis. Substitutes: Jackson, Phillips, Fosu-Henry, Aribo, Ahearne-Grant, Dodoo, Dijksteel

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Wootton, Ebanks-Landell, Golbourne, Upson, Gilbey, Ariyibi, Aneke, Pawlett, Seager. Substitutes: Walsh, Sietsma, Agard, McGrandles, Nesbitt, Brittain, Thomas-Asante

Referee: Andy Woolmer

Attendance: 10,577 (Dons fans: 602)