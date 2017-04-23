Agard hopes new faces can fire MK Dons to a League 1 title fight

Kieran Agard is looking forward to seeing a host of new faces in the MK Dons squad next season, and hopes they can fire the side to the League 1 title next season.

With a host of players set to leave the club this summer, top-scorer Agard admitted he is already looking forward to finding out who will be joining the side during the off-season.

"It's always the case over the summer, seeing new faces," he said. "But we're all here to help each other and move forwards. We want competition for places, we'll welcome everyone in with open arms and we'll knuckle down for the new season.

"You speak with the lads on the group chats, and you hear this person is coming in, or that person is coming in, but that first day of pre-season, you just meet everyone then. You might get a few whispers from the boys, but I just get my feet up, switch off and spend time with my family!

"But we fancy ourselves more than anyone. We're all ambitious, we're all winners. Promotion is definitely the aim."

One player definitely leaving though is goalkeeper David Martin, who announced his departure on Thursday after seven seasons at Stadium MK. And though they play at opposite ends of the pitch, Agard paid tribute to the departing shot-stopper.

He said: "Dave has been fantastic since I arrived, not just on the pitch but off it too. He welcomed me in, and he will be greatly missed."

With ambitions set high for next season, Dons could take several pointers from out-going League 1 champions Sheffield United as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Agard and co on Saturday.

It brought down a disappointing end to the season at Stadium MK, but Agard paid tribute to Chris Wilder's side.

He added: "Credit to them, they're the champions and they've done well here. But we're disappointed because we wanted to finish the season on a high."