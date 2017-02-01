Agard is relishing his new opportunity - to become a dad

It’s turning out to be quite a season for Kieran Agard, and he is ready to end it with a perfect finale.

Dons’ record signing began the campaign at Bristol City, but while that relationship was shaping to end by August, Agard tied the knot with wife Toyah in the summer.

And in May, the pair are expecting their first child together.

“It’s a very exciting time,” he said. “We got married in the summer and now we’re expecting our first child, it’s a really exciting time.

“It’ll be a new experience, but one I’m relishing and I cannot wait. Hopefully everything will go smoothly.

“It’s got a different kind of ring to it, being called ‘dad,’ but a few of the boys have kids, so I know they go home and can switch off and it helps them relax a bit more away from football.”

Family life is important to the 27-year-old. His mum and nan are at every Dons home game, along with his cousins and Toyah, watching on from the top tier of Stadium MK - a far cry from when they were watching him as a youngster on the sidelines in London.

He said: “Family is really important to me. My mum, my nan and my twin cousins are always at the games here. I always point to them in the crowd when I celebrate. “They’ve been on the sidelines since I started playing football, aged eight or nine. They’ve been on the front row throughout my career.

“I’ll be that same dad, on the sidelines. I’ll be there whenever I can!”

The added responsibility of being a husband and soon-to-be dad certainly doesn’t seem to be affected Agard out on the pitch.

His goal against Peterborough, his fourth goal in the last five, saw him reach double figures for the season.

“I’m delighted to get to 10 goals,” he said. “Hopefully I can get some more.

“I think I can score all sorts of goals really, but as long as I’m helping the team and getting goals, I’m not worried how they go in, as long as they do! I’m buzzing at the moment.

“We have had some good results, but it’s just about taking it a game at a time.

“We’re preparing in the right way, and you never know in football. Who knows what can happen.

“Games are coming in quick succession and it’s a chance for us to get points on the board quicker. We’re looking forward to it.”

Agard, who has scored against both Northampton and Peterborough in recent weeks, and both have been set up by recently fit again Chuks Aneke.

Aneke too has been in hot goal-scoring form, netting four in the last two games as Dons have found a rich vein of form, climbing to 15th in League 1.

The relationship between Agard and Aneke has certainly been bearing fruit for Dons, but Agard believes all of the forwards at the club have a great understanding and are beginning to click.

“Chuks, since he has come in, has been fantastic,” said Agard.

“We all knew what he was capable of, it was just a matter of getting him on the pitch and we’re all really happy it is coming good for him.

“We’ve always said going forwards we have a good understanding - all of the attackers do.

“We’re flourishing at the moment. We’ve got some confidence back too, now we’ve got a few good results under us. All of our hard work is starting to pay off, and long may it continue.”