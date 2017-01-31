Agard's excited by transfer deadline day dramas

Kieran Agard will be looking forward to a night in front of the TV to watch transfer deadline day unfold.

With the drama likely to unfold over the next 10 hours, Agard is looking forward to being part of the action, but from his sofa with his feet up.

"I'll be going home, resting up, having my dinner watching the TV," he said. "My missus will have to go on the laptop to watch her TV series' - I'm taking control of the TV! Hopefully there will be some big surprises!

"We're not really told, as players. I think things happen so quickly on deadline day that tomorrow, we'll just come in and meet the new lads, if there even are any new lads!"

Dons' record signing has never been a part of the last-minute drama, preferring his transfers to be done at a more leisurely pace. But he has heard of plenty of dramatic tales as players get shipped about at the last minute.

He said: "I've never been a part of a deadline day deal, so I don't know the ins and outs.

"I imagine it's a big rush, but I've heard a lot of stories from other players - there are a lot of interesting ones around deadline day!"