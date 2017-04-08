Agard urges Dons to bounce back from disappointing draw with Swindon

Kieran Agard was philosophical after his side let slip a narrow 1-0 lead in the final minute to draw 1-1 with Swindon Town.

Agard's first half penalty, won when Ben Reeves was upended by Charlie Colkett, appeared to be enough to earn all three points for Dons, who also hit the woodwork twice.

But Jon Obika's 90th minute strike, gifted to him by Paul Downing's loose pass on the edge of the box, earned a point for the home side in their scrap to avoid relegation from League 1.

While it was two points dropped by Dons, Agard admitted he was disappointed, but said: "Over the season, it evens itself out. We could have got the win today, but it didn't fall for us.

"The lads were fantastic today and we dominated the game. It's disappointing to come away with a 1-1 draw, but we'll learn from it and we will go again.

"We felt we controlled the game, and we're winners, we always want to win. We're disappointed but we won't let it go to waste. We now look forward to Friday."

His penalty was the 14th goal of the season for Dons' most expensive player, and with four games remaining, Agard hopes to be on the score sheet a few more times, though he says he hasn't set himself a target.

He added: "I practice a lot in training, I picked the ball up and I was confident and pleased it went in. I always want to score. I don't set myself targets, but as long as I'm scoring and helping the team, I'm happy. The Swindon fans gave me a bit of stick from my Bristol City days, but it's part and parcel of football."

Having signed a three year deal in August, Agard's future at Stadium MK is assured next season, but with many of his team-mates out of contract when the season ends later this month, many are playing for their futures. And though Dons aren't going to win promotion, nor get relegated this season, Agard insists they will still approach the remaining four matches with the same intensity as they have done all season.

"I think it comes down to professionalism," Agard continued. "We'll prepare in the same way we always do because we want to finish as high as we can. I think the boys will work hard towards that, and we can go out there and get the results we deserve.

"The manager has come in and got his way of wanting to play, it's now about working hard, impressing him and staying in his plans."

