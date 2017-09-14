Aneke edges closer to Dons' first team after another reserves outing

Chuks Aneke got another hour under his belt on Wednesday as he nears a return to first team action.

The 24-year-old has been out for six months with a hamstring injury, but was named among the substitutes for Dons' trip to Peterborough on Tuesday night - his first involvement since limping out of the game against Bradford back in February.

Aneke found the back of the net for Edu Rubio's development squad as they won 6-4 at London Road.

Last week, Robbie Neilson admitted he would have to handle Aneke with kid gloves throughout the course of the season to ensure he doesn't suffer injury again, but admitted he's getting closer to a return to the first team.

"He is still a little bit away from a first team start," said Neilson. "He played 60 minutes yesterday, his fitness levels are coming on.

"But we have to be careful with Chuks - he was out for a long time, came back and then had this hamstring injury. We are as desperate to get him starting, but we have to look at the long term and we will bed him in slowly.

"We want to keep him for the season and get him for as many games as we can, but we have to balance it. We have to use him sparingly but we're pushing as hard as we can to get him ready."