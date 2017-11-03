Aneke fancies an FA Cup run after Hyde victory

After a man of the match performance, Chuks Aneke hopes MK Dons can go on an FA Cup run this season.

The 24-year-old had a hand in three of Dons' goals in the 4-0 win over Hyde, setting up Aidan Nesbitt and Ed Upson, while scoring a magnificent free kick just before half time to make it 2-0 and comfortable for Robbie Neilson's side.

But having had indifferent form in his own FA Cup career, Aneke is eyeing a run this season.

"I'd love a cup run," he said. "It has eluded my in my career but I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, and whoever we get, we'll go there and put in another good performance.

"I really enjoyed it, under the lights. You never know what could have happened. They tried hard but we passed the ball well. In the FA Cup, you never know what can happen, we're delighted to come out on top.

"It was a good run out. It was an FA Cup game so it added to the atmoshpere, it was enjoyable."

Aneke's free kick came right on the stroke of half time, adding to Nesbitt's opener after 14 minutes, as a real sucker punch for the home side who until then had looked favourites to score next.

He said: "It was a good time to score, just before half time. Ed was in my ear asking me if I really wanted it! I was confident and really wanted to score.

"It settled the nerves a bit at 2-0. There was talk of it being a banana skin and we came here and did a professinal job.

"It was good to get goals for the confidence too, and to get four, we hope it will build some confidence.