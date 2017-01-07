Aneke is desperate to hit the 90 minute mark

Chuks Aneke cannot wait to finally get a full match under his belt after picking up another 85 minutes against Brighton on Saturday.

The 23-year-old spent nearly a year on the sidelines after suffering bone bruising to his knee at former club Waregem, before making his playing return in December.

Making his fourth start for Dons in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Brighton, Aneke was the stand-out performer for Robbie Neilson's men as he fired in three fierce strikes on goal but couldn't find the net.

And with more minutes under his belt, Aneke is eager to get a full match under his belt again.

"As the weeks go on, I'm getting stronger. I'm working hard on the training ground and in the gym and this was my fourth start today and I'm getting so close to that 90 minute mark. I'm pleased with my performance, if not the result.

"My first performance in a Dons shirt was the first performance in a while, and I wasn't used to the pace of the game, but I'm starting to get better and I'm getting a few more chances. I had a few more today, and in forthcoming weeks, I hope I'll start putting those away."

He wasn't shy of confidence against the Championship leaders though, trying an audacious chip on keeper Niki Maenpaa as he sought out his first goal for his new club.

He said: "It's about confidence - once you get the first goal, it'll give you confidence. In training, I'm always out there shooting and trying to score. We'll see - hopefully they'll come. I felt good out there, and hopefully that chance will come and I'll get a goal."

Aneke was replaced in the closing stages by teenager Callum Brittain as Neilson struggled to name a full bench without calling upon his development squad players.

With a series of injuries to the likes of Dean Bowditch and Paul Downing also lightening the numbers, while losing three in the January transfer window already, Aneke believes Dons will need to add new bodies to the squad soon.

He added: "We've lost a few good players already, and we're very low on numbers. We will definitely need to add to the squad to push us up the table and get us some good results.