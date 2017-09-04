Aneke makes scoring return for Dons after six months out

Chuks Aneke scored within 11 minutes of his return after missing the last six months through injury.

The 24-year-old is still recovering from a hamstring tear which has ruled him out since the end of February but was given 29 minutes against Southend United in the Central League South East on Monday.

After a few early touches, Aneke powered past his defender to slot home the opener after 11 minutes.

Giorgio Rasulo, Aidan Nesbitt and Brandon Thomas-Asante all found the net in a busy first half as Edu Rubio's side went in 4-1 up at the break.

Aneke's role in the game was ended prematurely after 28 minutes - but it was always the plan to only give him a brief run-out and his substitution is no cause for concern.

Southend mounted a brilliant comeback in the second half though, pulling it back to 4-4.

But Rasulo netted a fine second late in the day to win it for Dons.