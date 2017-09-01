Aneke to get game time in Dons' development game on Monday

Chuks Aneke will play in MK Dons' development squad game on Monday after six months out.

The popular 24-year-old has had an injury-ravaged time since arriving at Stadium MK last summer, joining with a knee injury before finally making his debut in November, only to have his season cut short again at the end of February.

But after more rehab over the summer, Aneke returned to training with his team-mates in August and manager Robbie Neilson confirmed he would be playing a part of Dons' first development squad game on Monday.

"He is going great," Neilson said. "I'm really pleased for him. We've got a reserve team game on Monday and he'll get a bit of game time, and we'll slowly build him up from there."

With Aneke, Osman Sow, Joe Walsh and Kieran Agard recently spending time on the sidelines, Neilson said the players currently in the starting 11 will need to perform knowing the calibre of player missing of late.

He said: "They're key players for us - Kieran was top scorer, Osman and Chuks can make a difference in forward areas and Joe is a Welsh international. We know we're missing them but we have quality to come in.

"And they know there's competition for places and the players on the pitch know there's pressure on them to perform because they know there's good players behind them."