Aneke wants goals galore when Dons take on minnows Hyde

Chuks Aneke is hoping for a goal-fest on Friday night when MK Dons take on Hyde United in the FA Cup.

The toiling Dons squad are in desperate need of a win after going five without, and the 24-year-old sees the first round clash against the lowest-ranked team in the competition an ideal place to do it.

“It would be great for our confidence if we go up there and put a few goals in and come out with a positive result,” he said.

“Results in the league aren’t going the way we want them to, so it’s a good opportunity for us to get some good results in the cups now, and give us some confidence ahead of that game against Fleetwood.

“I’m hoping, if I’m involved, I’ll get some goals, or at least the team get some goals to get that confidence back again.

“I believe we have a good side here and things are not going right for us at the moment.

“When you don’t win games, everyone feels is. We’re all winners in that dressing room, we just want to win as many games as we can and we’ll go to Hyde trying to do that.”

Despite the game being shown live on TV with the hope of catching an infamous FA Cup upset, Aneke says there is no extra pressure on the team to avoid the banana skin.

He said: “I don’t know if there’s extra pressure on us, but we should go into every game, whether its a big team or a little team, whether it’s in the league or in a cup, with a positive attitude and that’s what we should be focussing on.”