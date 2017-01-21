Aneke was desperate and delighted to get off the mark for MK Dons

No-one was going to rip the ball from Chuks Aneke's grasp as he netted his first goal for MK Dons from the penalty spot.

After a year out of the game, Aneke set up Kieran Agard before scoring twice against Northampton Town on Saturday in the 5-3 win at Stadium MK.

He doubled his tally 10 minutes into the second half with a fierce strike from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 before a crazy game ensued as both sides swapped goals.

Having played a handful of times for Dons since returning from injury, Aneke said there was no-one else going to take the penalty once he got his hands on the ball.

He said: "When the penalty came, I wanted so badly to take it and to get off the mark. I was delighted to see it go in because if it hadn't, it could have been a bit shaky.

"Everyone knows I've been out for a long time, but I finally got the chances today.

"I'm taking all the goals! Two goals and an assist - I'm taking that for today! My game is about goals and assists, so that's why I'm taking it. I feel like I've done that today."

Dons made hard-work of the result though, going from 3-0 up to 5-3 winners in the end as Northampton refused to go down without a fight.

"It was an odd game," Aneke added. "As we progressed, we've got to try and stop those types of games being contests. We were 4-1 up and it should have been over, but even so, the game is 90 minutes long so we've come away with three points so that's the most important thing."

And though he was replaced by debutant Harvey Barnes, who also found the back of the net for the first time in Dons colours after signing on Friday, Aneke said he felt he is ready to play a full 90 minutes again.

He said: "I think I could have lasted 90 minutes today if I didn't get brutally assaulted, with a kick on my hip! But the gaffer took me off so I can't complain about it.

"My knee is fine, but I'm getting other knocks that I have to nurse. I'm just trying to keep on top of them all now, I just want more days like this.

"It hasn't been a quick process, but I'm keeping my head down. This is just two goals, and three points. We've got so many more games to play and I'm just focused on the next game."