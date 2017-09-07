Aneke will be 'in and out' all season

MK Dons will wrap Chuks Aneke in cotton wool all season to ensure he is keeps as fit as possible.

The popular 24-year-old played for the first time in six months on Monday, given a run out in Dons' development squad game against Southend, and scored on his return.

Injuries aren't new to Aneke. Before making his debut for Dons in November, he spent more than a year on the sidelines with a knee injury, before tearing his hamstring just four months later.

Boss Robbie Neilson eagerly watched Aneke's return on Monday but admitted the former Arsenal man will be handled with kid gloves to ensure he doesn't get injured again.

"It was good to see Chuks back," said Neilson. "His fitness levels still need to improve, but that will come in the next couple of weeks or so, but it's just good to see him out there, seeing him do what he does best.

"I think he's going to be a key player, but the key thing for us will be to keep him fit and get as much game time as we can out of him without pushing him too hard. He'll be gradually put back into the team, but he will be in and out throughout the course of the season."