Angry Robinson hits out at referee as Charlton pay the penalty against MK Dons

Boss Karl Robinson slammed referee Andy Woolmer for ‘costing’ Charlton Athletic a win against his former club MK Dons, saying his team was ‘robbed through no fault of our own’.

The promotion-chasing Addicks looked to be heading for a crucial victory as they led Dons 2-1 going into stoppage time at the Valley.

With time running out, Peter Pawlett was adjudged to have been tripped in the penalty area by Charlton’s Ahmed Kashi, and Kieran Agard kept his cool to net the equaliser.

Robinson was infuriated by the decision, which looked to be given by the assistant referee, and was also angry that play wasn’t halted for a foul on Ben Reeves in the build up to MK Dons’ first equaliser, also scored by Agard.

Indeed, the Charlton boss was bemused by the performance of Northampton whistler Woolmer, and suggested his performance was just as poor for both teams.

When asked about the referee’s decisions, Robinson said: “Which one? The one that was out of control on Ben Reeves? I’ve just spoken to the referee and he couldn’t give me an answer.

“I’ll tell you a great story about him, if I get fined I don’t really care - there were two or three things happening in front of me and the MK Dons manager will probably have the same gripes that the referee did or didn’t give. The difference is it’s cost us the win.

“Something happened in front of me, I said to the fourth official ‘that’s a free-kick’ and he said he told the referee it was, and then he chose not to give it.

“He had a better angle than the assistant referee to give the penalty. Let’s even imagine the foul on Ben Reeves wasn’t a free kick, even though the guy was out of control.

“How can you not give that and give something (for the penalty) that was so minor? It was the softest decision he gave all day. We’ve been robbed two points by no fault of our own.”

Robinson, who left MK Dons a year ago, was left to take the positive of his team’s performance in the game, despite the pain of suffering that late leveller.

“The fact MK Dons are happy with the point shows you how far we’ve come because they murdered us last time we played them,” said Robinson, who saw his Charlton team lose 2-0 to the Dons at the Valley in April.

“I’m so proud of how far the players have come in that period of time. Those are positives we need to take from the game.”