‘Appreciate Martin while you still can’

MK Dons goalkeeper David Martin is underrated and should be appreciated while he’s still at Stadium MK, according to manager Karl Robinson.

The 30-year-old made a string of excellent saves in the 0-0 draw against Oxford, and in the 1-1 stalemate with Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium.

Despite conceding 10 goals in the league this season, Martin believes his keeper isn’t shown enough appreciation, but he’s not the only one.

Robinson said: “He has been outstanding.

“He made an unbelievable save on Saturday (to deny Oxford’s Wes Thomas) and had very little to do in the second half.

“He’s a class act and a top goalkeeper.

“He’s under-rated. Football fans and managers criticise the ones who play every week.

“Don’t wait for David Martin to leave before you realise how good he is.

“Dean Lewington is another one, and so is Darren Potter.

“You won’t realise how good he is until he’s not wearing our shirt any more.”