Ariyibi expects big things from young Dons

Gboly Ariyibi says he is desperate to play football again after a baron six months at Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old signed on a season-long loan deal from the City Ground after signing last January from Chesterfield.

But having not kicked a ball for Forest, he was offered the chance to go on loan to MK Dons for the season - a chance he jumped at.

“It’s a great feeling to be back out on the pitch again,” he told MKDons.com. “I haven’t really played for six months and the main thing is playing at the end of the day.

“It’s a young group here, the boys are really good and I think there are big things to come this season.

“The gaffer has spoken to me, and it was important for me to get here as soon as possible, bond with the lads and it has been great so far. I heard a while back about the interest, just after the holidays.

“He’s a great manager, and he’s the main reason I’m here. It’s a great club as well, I’ve played here many times.

“This club deserves to be back in the championship. That’s what I’m aiming to do here.”