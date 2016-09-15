Baldock pushes friendship aside ahead of Oxford clash

George Baldock has fond memories of Oxford United but admitted being recalled from his loan spell capped an almost perfect season for him.

The 23-year-old spent a year on loan at the Kassam Stadium, but had his spell cut short in January as Dons recalled the right back.

George Baldock in action for Oxford United last season

His performances for Michael Appleton’s side helped him into the League 2 Team of the Year as the U’s went on to win the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and promotion into League 1.

But since returning to Stadium MK, Baldock has been Karl Robinson’s first choice, and but for relegation from the Championship, says last season would have been perfect for the right back.

“When I left, Oxford were second, had just beaten Swansea and had beaten Millwall in the first leg of the final,” Baldock said. “I played 30-odd games so I definitely felt part of the promotion. But if someone had asked me whether I wanted promotion or to move back to MK, I’d snap their arm off to come back because that’s what I wanted.

“If we could have avoided relegation, it would have been a perfect year for me.”

While he still has a lot of friends at Oxford, Baldock said all friendships will be pushed aside on Saturday morning as he concentrates on his job.

He added: “It’ll be interesting. I’m really looking forward to it. Seeing some familiar faces will be nice, but all the friendships will be out the window come Saturday morning.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Oxford, the staff, the fans and the rest of the players.

“I’d really like to see them do well. They’ve got some really good players, they’re recruited really well too.

“They’ve just come off a huge win at Swindon as well, but the manager there will have them in the right frame of mind for their game here.”