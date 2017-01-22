Barnes sets a high benchmark after scoring on his Dons debut

Harvey Barnes admits he has set a high precedence for himself after scoring on his debut in the 5-3 win over Northampton Town on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder was on the pitch barely three minutes, after coming on as a second half substitute, before he found the back of the net at Stadium MK, hammering home Dons' fifth against Cobblers with 11 minutes to go.

REPORT: MK Dons 5-3 Northampton Town: Aneke and Barnes open their Dons accounts

Along with a few deft touches and clever passes, Barnes, who signed on loan from Premier League champions Leicester City on Friday, said he knows he has now set a high level of expectation from the Dons fans, but believes he has plenty to offer for the club.

"It is always good to settle into a game," he said. "And there's no better way to do it than to score.

"It was just instinct, when you get around that area, you have to see if you can get a shot on goal. When I got it, I looked up and thought I had to have a dig and it came off.

"I'll take confidence from that game and hopefully use it in the next few weeks."

Barnes was Robbie Neilson's second signing of the window, following Robbie Muirhead's signing on Thursday, but the Leicester youngster admitted it was a bit of a whirlwind deal.

He said: "There was only one other option, and the first I heard of it was on Thursday morning. It was all sorted by the afternoon, and I was here by Friday. It's local for me, which is nice, so I can go home and see my family and friends, and they can come to the home games here."

