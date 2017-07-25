Bees sting Dons at Stadium MK

MK Dons lost their fourth pre-season friendly in a row on Tuesday night, going down 3-2 to Brentford at Stadium MK.

Dons twice took the lead, both times through Ryan Seager tap-ins, either side of a Neal Maupay close range effort.

But second half goals from Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon won it for the Championship side.

Seager, making only his second appearance since signing from Southampton on loan last Friday, needed just six minutes to open his account to give Dons an early lead. Having already missed an earlier chance, the striker tapped in from close range after Kieran Agard's square ball across the box from the byline.

After a spell of pressure, the Championship side would level in equally simple fashion 15 minutes later though, with Neal Maupay turning in Harlee Dean's diving header from just in front of Lee Nicholls.

But Seager would be the beneficiary of his second tap in on 29 minutes thanks to a moment of madness from Bees keeper Luke Daniels. Passed the ball back, Daniels gambled and turned away from the on-rushing Agard, who duly poked the ball out of reach of the keeper into Seager's path, leaving the 21-year-old with his second simple finish of the night.

Joe Walsh was introduced at the start of the second half for Dons, replacing Ethan Ebanks-Landell, but the defence was caught out 11 minutes after the restart when Henrik Dalsgaard burst into the box, finding Ollie Watkins to tap in at the far post to equalise for the visitors.

The Dons defence went wandering again with 15 minutes to go when Jota was allowed to break into the penalty area, teeing up Florian Jozefzoon to fire past Nicholls.

Now chasing the result, Dons began to look lively in the closing 10 minutes with Gboly Ariyibi and Brandon Thomas-Asante both coming close but failing to test Daniels.

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Lewington, Wootton (Downing 67), Ebanks-Landell (Walsh 46), Upson (McGrandles 79), Cisse, Ariyibi, Rasulo (Brittain 58), Agard (Thomas-Asante 83), Seager (Trialist 67)

Subs not used: Sietsma