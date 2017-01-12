Ben Reeves' future in his own hands says Dons boss Neilson amidst Charlton interest

Ben Reeves is attracting the attentions of a familiar face - that of Charlton manager Karl Robinson.

The 25-year-old, who Robinson signed for Dons in summer 2013, could become a free agent in the summer with his current contract at Stadium MK set to expire at the end of the season.

Having missed out on signing Samir Carruthers, who was sold to Sheffield United last week, Robinson admitted he would love to add Reeves to his playing squad at The Valley.

Robinson told the South London Press: “He’s not one of my players but he is one I’ve got a lot of time for and his contract is up in the summer.

“I’m sure next season he’d be a fantastic player for this football club on a free transfer. Once we are legally allowed to speak to him – I don’t know when that is – he would be a good signing.”

But Neilson, who replaced Robinson at Stadium MK in December, said he paid little attention to the comments, and insisted while Reeves is a key player in his current plans, the player's future was ultimately down to him.

He said "People are desperate to get players in and they start riling things up. The players are experienced enough to know that these things happen.

"The January window is always unstable for everyone: the two weeks before when no-one knows what will happen, the window and then the two weeks afterwards when people have or haven't moved. It's a difficult period for everyone.

"He's one of our key players here at the moment and we don't have a huge squad. It's important we keep players who we feel can progress the club.

"I've spoken to Ben, he knows what I think. But it's the players' prerogative to play as well as he can and see what's there.

"The most important thing is what they do on a Saturday. If they want a new contract here, they have to work hard, but if they want a move elsewhere, they equally have to work hard to impress the coaches at the other clubs to get a move.

"Ben's attitude, just like every other player, has been fantastic.

"I have no issues at the moment, it's just part of the game nowadays."